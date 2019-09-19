Army Personnel Seal Action Against Hunger Office In Maiduguri

Personnel of the Nigerian Army have sealed the Maiduguri, Borno office of Action Against Hunger, an international non-governmental organisation working in the state.

According to a report by Premium Times, the soldiers sealed the property on Wednesday night.

Some staff of the organisation disclosed that on Thursday morning they were prevented from gaining entry into the place by the soldiers.

“We really don’t know what is happening but no one is allowed to go near the gate and even the soldiers won’t talk to anyone,” one staff said.

Spokesperson for the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ado Isa, did not respond to telephone calls and text message.

The same message was not responded to by Ayodele Famuyiwa, a group captain, who coordinates communications for Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre Command.