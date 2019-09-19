My Generation Too Weak, Cowardly To Fight For Nigeria, Says Don Jazzy

He said, “I believe my generation has been weak and almost equally at fault for the state Nigeria is in today.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2019

Musician and producer, Don Jazzy, has blamed youths across Nigeria for failing to fight for a better country and accepting the status quo.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, the record label owner said he wondered why young Nigerians were reluctant to take up positions of leadership to change the fortunes of the country.

He said, “I believe my generation has been weak and almost equally at fault for the state Nigeria is in today.

“We have been too weak and cowardly to challenge our fathers at the age they built the courage and decided to fight theirs. Not everyone, but I for one have been idle on d fence.

"The world's top 10 youngest heads of government/state are all below 40 years. I also noticed many of them are heading parliamentary and monarchy governments.

“My question: Is it a Herculean task for youths to be elected to rule in a unitary/presidential government?”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics PDP Chieftain, Toyin Ajinde, Involved In Car Crash Dies After Going Into A Coma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Sends Oyo-Ita On Indefinite Leave
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: PDP Chieftains Meet In Dubai, Strategize For Supreme Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Accepted To Work With Buhari Regime –Seun Onigbinde Of BudgIT
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics P&ID $9.6 Billion Scandal: Nigeria Parliament Summons Attorney-General Malami, Minister Of State For Petroleum Resources, Sylva
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Akwa Ibom Government Jails Journalist For Taking Pictures
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics PDP Chieftain, Toyin Ajinde, Involved In Car Crash Dies After Going Into A Coma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Saudi Attack: Houthi Rebels Say Country’s Government Lying
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel FAAN Gives NAMA 48-Hour Notice To Demolish Staff Quarters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Sends Oyo-Ita On Indefinite Leave
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyers Kick Against CBN New Charges On Withdrawals
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal CJN To Swear In 38 Senior Advocates Of Nigeria On Monday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa Evacuation Of Nigerians Has Discouraged Tourists, Others To South Africa, Says Air Peace Boss
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: PDP Chieftains Meet In Dubai, Strategize For Supreme Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Border Closure: Neighbouring Nations Not Helping Nigeria To Improve Economy, Says Emir Sanusi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education EKSU Student Allegedly Kills Lover Over N2500
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Law-abiding Citizens Shouldn’t Be Harassed By Regime That Negotiates With Bandits, Terrorists, Says Falana
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Money Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad