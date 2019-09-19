My Generation Too Weak, Cowardly To Fight For Nigeria, Says Don Jazzy

Musician and producer, Don Jazzy, has blamed youths across Nigeria for failing to fight for a better country and accepting the status quo.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, the record label owner said he wondered why young Nigerians were reluctant to take up positions of leadership to change the fortunes of the country.

He said, “I believe my generation has been weak and almost equally at fault for the state Nigeria is in today.

“We have been too weak and cowardly to challenge our fathers at the age they built the courage and decided to fight theirs. Not everyone, but I for one have been idle on d fence.

"The world's top 10 youngest heads of government/state are all below 40 years. I also noticed many of them are heading parliamentary and monarchy governments.

“My question: Is it a Herculean task for youths to be elected to rule in a unitary/presidential government?”