Nigeria Drops One Place In Latest FIFA Ranking, Now 34th In The World

In the ranking table on FIFA’s website on Thursday, Nigeria garnered 1, 482 points in the month under review as against 1,481 it had in August.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2019

 

Nigeria has dropped one spot in the FIFA ranking for September, placing 34th in the world.

In the ranking table on FIFA’s website on Thursday, Nigeria garnered 1, 482 points in the month under review as against 1,481 it had in August.

However, in spite of the drop by a spot, Nigeria still occupies third position on the continent behind Senegal and Tunisia who have 1,546 and 1,493 respectively.

On the global scene, Belgium remains top of the ranking after an action-packed number of weeks in international football.

In the period under review, 78 friendlies, 74 continental qualifiers and 60 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers took place.

Although the teams in the top 10 remain unchanged, there have been some movements.

France (second, up 1) and Brazil (third, down 1) have traded places, while Spain (seventh, up 2) are the top 10’s biggest movers.

The Cayman Islands (193rd, up 11) and Grenada (160th, up 13) are the joint-biggest climbers by points, reaping the rewards after their successful showing in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Helping the Nigerian Economy Stay in Shape
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Jonathan & NNPC’s Unbalanced Oil Revenue Accounts
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion How Virgin Atlantic 'Fright' Almost Stole Ngugi's Christmas
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion How Federal And State Governments Can Afford To Pay Civil Servants A Living Wage
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Relevant Ideology: Masterkey To Igbo Development
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Sports One of Gadhafi's Sons Killed In NATO Airstrike, Libyan Official Says-CNN
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics PDP Chieftain, Toyin Ajinde, Involved In Car Crash Dies After Going Into A Coma
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Saudi Attack: Houthi Rebels Say Country’s Government Lying
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Business Central Bank Of Nigeria To Increase Charges On PoS Transaction
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: PDP Chieftains Meet In Dubai, Strategize For Supreme Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Accepted To Work With Buhari Regime –Seun Onigbinde Of BudgIT
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel FAAN Gives NAMA 48-Hour Notice To Demolish Staff Quarters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyers Kick Against CBN New Charges On Withdrawals
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Sends Oyo-Ita On Indefinite Leave
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Border Closure: Neighbouring Nations Not Helping Nigeria To Improve Economy, Says Emir Sanusi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International P&ID Accuses Nigerian Government Of Illegally Detaining Individuals Associated With It
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
South Africa Evacuation Of Nigerians Has Discouraged Tourists, Others To South Africa, Says Air Peace Boss
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal CJN To Swear In 38 Senior Advocates Of Nigeria On Monday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad