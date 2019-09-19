Nigerian Woman Wins Top Engineering Award In Scotland

A Nigerian, Zahrah Ibrahim, who is a doctorate student at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, has won the prestigious European Drilling Engineering Association Innovation award.

In a post on Facebook, the university said Zahrah won the award for her immense achievement in engineering.

The award also comes with a €5,000 cash prize with paid travel and accommodation.

The post reads, "The School of Engineering would like to congratulate PhD student Zahrah Ibrahim, who was selected as winner of the inaugural European Drilling Engineering Association Drilling Engineering Innovation award, which comes with €5,000 cash prize and attendance at 2 DEA(e) meetings with paid travel and accommodation expenses.

“All applications were reviewed based on their innovation, relevance to the DEA(e) and impact to the industry and the steering committee agreed that Zahrah’s presentation scored high in all three categories.”