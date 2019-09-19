P&ID $9.6 Billion Scandal: Nigeria Parliament Summons Attorney-General Malami, Minister Of State For Petroleum Resources, Sylva

The House of Representatives says it will investigate the

circumstances that led to the $9.6 billion judgment recently secured

by Process and Industrial Developments Limited in a United Kingdom

court against Nigeria.



The house also resolved to invite the Attorney-General of the

Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of State for Petroleum,

Timipre Sylva, for interrogation.



This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Julius Ihonvbere, at

yesterday’s plenary, titled, ‘Motion for the Urgent Need to

Investigate the Act of Negligence in the Handling of the Process and

Industrial Development Limited’s Transaction by the Ministry of

Justice and Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Respectively'.



He urged the House to set up an ad hoc committee “to as a matter of

urgency, invite the ministers of both ministries as well as other

officials of the ministries saddled with the responsibility to

negotiate the agreement with P&ID and the prosecution of the matter

before the tribunal, to give situational report on the matter and

explain the lapse in judgment of time and due diligence in the

(miss)handling of the case, with a view to finding lasting solutions

to the avalanche of extant and future cases".



The 17-man panel, set up by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, was mandated to

recommend appropriate sanctions where necessary “without fear or

favour or preference for status” in line with Order 14 of the Standing

Orders of the House. Ihovbere said for a country with a foreign

reserve of only $45bn and a sovereign debt profile of over $80bn, the

debt was punitive and would devastatingly affect Nigeria’s economy.



He stated: “The House is aware of the fact that Nigeria has a penchant

for disregarding the sanctity of contracts and terms of the agreement,

coupled with the failure of Nigeria’s representatives in many cases to

carefully or diligently scrutinize agreements they sign, knowing that

the consequences will affect past and future generations.



“The House is alarmed that the agreement was somewhat shrouded in

secrecy and, as such, apparently dubiously procured as those who ought

to know about its existence did not. And more important, the relevant

laws in Nigeria for the transaction to be consummated were not

applied, especially Part IV of the Bureau of Public Procurement Act

2007 which deals with the fundamental principles of procurement."