Police Arrest 43-year-old Man For Defiling Neighbour’s Six-year-old Daughter

A 43-year-old man, Oluwole Bamidele, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command in the Agoro area of Agbado for defiling the six-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

This was made known to journalists by the spokesperson for the police in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement.

Bamidele was said to have lured the victim into his room at noontime and raped her when her mother left home for her tailor’s shop.

Oyeyemi said the incident was reported by one Ikechukwu Orji, who disclosed that his daughter was defiled by the suspect.

The police spokesperson said, “Ikechukwu reported that while his wife went out to give clothes to her tailor at about 12:45pm, the suspect who is a co-tenant lured his six-year-old daughter into his room and raped her”.

The father however, claimed that immediately his wife returned home, the victim quickly informed her.

According to Oyeyemi, the Divisional Police Officer for Agbado, Aloko Amodu, sent detectives to Kayode Street, scene of crime the to arrest the suspect.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama, has ordered that the suspect should be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.