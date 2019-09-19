Police Arrest 43-year-old Man For Defiling Neighbour’s Six-year-old Daughter

Bamidele was said to have lured the victim into his room at noontime and raped her when her mother left home for her tailor’s shop.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 19, 2019

A 43-year-old man, Oluwole Bamidele, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command in the Agoro area of Agbado for defiling the six-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

This was made known to journalists by the spokesperson for the police in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement.

Bamidele was said to have lured the victim into his room at noontime and raped her when her mother left home for her tailor’s shop.

Oyeyemi said the incident was reported by one Ikechukwu Orji, who disclosed that his daughter was defiled by the suspect.

The police spokesperson said, “Ikechukwu reported that while his wife went out to give clothes to her tailor at about 12:45pm, the suspect who is a co-tenant lured his six-year-old daughter into his room and raped her”.

The father however, claimed that immediately his wife returned home, the victim quickly informed her.

According to Oyeyemi, the Divisional Police Officer for Agbado, Aloko Amodu, sent detectives to Kayode Street, scene of crime the to arrest the suspect.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama, has ordered that the suspect should be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man Jailed For Drugging, Robbing Victim
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Law-abiding Citizens Shouldn’t Be Harassed By Regime That Negotiates With Bandits, Terrorists, Says Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sends Policemen, Soldiers To Intimidate SaharaReporters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Under Siege: Nigeria President Buhari Send More Security Operatives To SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana Ghanaian Court Launches Inquiry Into Billionaire, Lulu Briggs' Death
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Six For Alleged ATM Scam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics PDP Chieftain, Toyin Ajinde, Involved In Car Crash Dies After Going Into A Coma
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Woman Wins Top Engineering Award In Scotland
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business Central Bank Of Nigeria To Increase Charges On PoS Transaction
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Husband Sues Wife For Photographing Him Without Permission
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel FAAN Gives NAMA 48-Hour Notice To Demolish Staff Quarters
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Lessons From 2020 Times Higher Education Rankings By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics N614bn Bailout: Nigerian Governors Give Condition For Loan Repayment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Saudi Attack: Houthi Rebels Say Country’s Government Lying
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International P&ID Accuses Nigerian Government Of Illegally Detaining Individuals Associated With It
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Sends Oyo-Ita On Indefinite Leave
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyers Kick Against CBN New Charges On Withdrawals
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Buhari To Attend UNGA In New York Amidst Insecurity, Human Rights Violations In Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad