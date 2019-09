The Department of State Services has charged pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, to court for treasonable felony, cyberstalking President Muhammadu Buhari among other offences.

Sowore was arrested on August 3, 2019 in Lagos for planning a series of protests against bad governance in Nigeria tagged.

Another activist, Olawale Mandate, arrested in Osun, has also been charged by the DSS.

More to come...