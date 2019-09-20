BREAKING: Naira Marley Barred From Performing At Unilag



Hip hop artiste, Naira Marley, was on Friday night stopped from performing at a show inside the campus of the University of Lagos, Akoka.

The event organised by mobile phone manufacturer, Infinix, is currently taking place at the Sports Centre of the institution.

According to findings by SaharaReporters, the decision to stop Naira Marley from performing stems from his poor public perception and ongoing court case over cyber fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

More details shortly…

