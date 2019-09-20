Fatoyinbo Asks Court To Dismiss Busola Dakolo’s Suit, Demands N50m

Senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss the suit filed by Busola Dakola, wife of musician, Timi.

In an application filed through his lawyers, the clergyman demanded N50m as damages.

According to the application, Fatoyinbo called for the dismissal of the suit on the grounds that it is incompetent and frivolous.

This comes about two weeks after Dakolo demanded that the pastor apologises for allegedly defiling her.

In a writ filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co, Dakolo demanded that Fatoyinbo pens a clearly worded apology on the front page of at least two national newspapers and two national television stations for seven days running consecutively.

She also demanded that the COZA pastor addresses a ‘personal apology letter’ showing honest remorse for his misdeed.

Dakolo had told the court that the sexual assault on her by Fatoyinbo had adversely affected her marital sex life.

She also demanded that N10m be paid by the pastor as cost of action.

Earlier in her suit, Dakolo claimed that Fatoyinbo “forcefully pushed her unto a couch close to the front door of her house, undressed her, caressed her body, fondled her breasts, exposed his genitals to her glare, forcing a bottle of soda (Krest) down her throat thereby making her breathing difficult.”

She claimed that by covering her mouth to muffle her screams, Fatoyinbo threatened her life on September 23, 2002.

According to her, these actions “both jointly and/or severally are outrageous and reckless and have caused her emotional distress” amounting to intentional infliction of emotional distress on her.

Dakolo further stated that on another occasion on September 26, 2002, Fatoyinbo drove her in a car to a secluded area, forcefully pulled her out of the car, undressed her, spanked her buttocks, threatened her life, caressed her body, fondled her breasts and exposed his genitals to her glare.

She described the sexual intercourse the clergyman allegedly had with her on both days, jointly and/or severally as outrageous and reckless and amounts to intentional infliction of distress on her.