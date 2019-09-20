IPOB Leader Kanu Petitions UN Over Killings Of Biafrans, Detention Of Sowore

Kanu urged the UN to move against the rights abuses Nigerians are subjected to as he also asks the UN to support the secession of Biafra from Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu


Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has
petitioned the United Nations over the killings of Biafrans and the
illegal detention of Omoyele Sowore.

Kanu, in a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Director, Comrade
Emma Powerful, urged the UN to move against the rights abuses
Nigerians are subjected to as he also asks the UN to support the
secession of Biafra from Nigeria.

He also posited that the Biafrans did not support the creation of RUGA
and would not give any part of its land for the initiative.

The statement said: “He (Kanu) demanded urgent action against the
numerous rights abuses inflicted daily upon Biafrans and the need to
support the undeniable right of Biafrans to self-determination as
enshrined in law, statute and various UN conventions. The case of RUGA
settlement by stealth was also raised and the august body was left in
doubt that Biafrans will never allow Fulani settlements in Biafraland.

“Every issue concerning our people is now before the various arms and
agencies of the United Nations. Our case will no longer be ignored.
‘Every issue concerning our people’ as mentioned by Kanu ranges from
the incessant killing of Biafrans in their own land, extortion and
killing of Biafran motorcyclists and commercial drivers.

“Exploiting the rights of indigenous people to self-determination as
provided by the UN charter 2007, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his usual
charismatic poise has conscientiously pursued freedom for the
oppressed people of Biafra."

Kanu also asked the UN to order the immediate release of Sowore and
leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

“He (Kanu) also raised the issue of the continued illegal detention of
Omoleye Sowore, the relentless persecution of the members of the
Islamic Movement in Nigeria led by Sheikh El-Zakzaky, ongoing tragic
ethnic cleansing in the Middle Belt and plight of Christian minorities
in core North.

“From every indication, there is palpable air of assurance that all
the years of neglect of Biafra as a global issue requiring serious
attention is now a thing of the past,” it added.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

