IPOB Leader Kanu Petitions UN Over Killings Of Biafrans, Detention Of Sowore

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu



Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has

petitioned the United Nations over the killings of Biafrans and the

illegal detention of Omoyele Sowore.



Kanu, in a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Director, Comrade

Emma Powerful, urged the UN to move against the rights abuses

Nigerians are subjected to as he also asks the UN to support the

secession of Biafra from Nigeria.



He also posited that the Biafrans did not support the creation of RUGA

and would not give any part of its land for the initiative.



The statement said: “He (Kanu) demanded urgent action against the

numerous rights abuses inflicted daily upon Biafrans and the need to

support the undeniable right of Biafrans to self-determination as

enshrined in law, statute and various UN conventions. The case of RUGA

settlement by stealth was also raised and the august body was left in

doubt that Biafrans will never allow Fulani settlements in Biafraland.



“Every issue concerning our people is now before the various arms and

agencies of the United Nations. Our case will no longer be ignored.

‘Every issue concerning our people’ as mentioned by Kanu ranges from

the incessant killing of Biafrans in their own land, extortion and

killing of Biafran motorcyclists and commercial drivers.



“Exploiting the rights of indigenous people to self-determination as

provided by the UN charter 2007, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his usual

charismatic poise has conscientiously pursued freedom for the

oppressed people of Biafra."



Kanu also asked the UN to order the immediate release of Sowore and

leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.



“He (Kanu) also raised the issue of the continued illegal detention of

Omoleye Sowore, the relentless persecution of the members of the

Islamic Movement in Nigeria led by Sheikh El-Zakzaky, ongoing tragic

ethnic cleansing in the Middle Belt and plight of Christian minorities

in core North.



“From every indication, there is palpable air of assurance that all

the years of neglect of Biafra as a global issue requiring serious

attention is now a thing of the past,” it added.



