Police Free Suspects Arrested In Murder Of Ondo POS Operator



Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Adetutu Ibrahim, a Point of Sales agent in Akure, Ondo State, have been released by the police, Sahara Reporters has learnt.

Mrs Adebusola known as 'Madam Gold', Mrs Teju, and Mrs Ilori, a former bank worker, were arrested as main suspects following reports by family of the deceased at a police station.

Ibrahim was killed by some gunmen on the August 29, 2019 at the Oke-Ogba area of Akure, the state capital.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering about three killed the victim at her shop.

A family source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, confirmed to SaharaReporters that the suspects were freed by the police on Friday.

He said, "Police have released the three of them (suspects), they are no longer in detention.

"We met with Commissioner of Police over it and he said that they can't continue to keep the three of them in custody.

"He told us that since police commenced their investigation, nothing has linked the suspects to the death of Ibrahim.

"The agreement is that any time they need the suspects to help in investigation, they must honour such invite."

When contacted, spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, said he was not aware if the suspects had been released from custody.

He said, "I am not yet aware if they had been released but I can confirm to you that we are seriously on the case."

