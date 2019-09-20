Police Free Suspects Arrested In Murder Of Ondo POS Operator

Ibrahim was killed by some gunmen on the August 29, 2019 at the Oke-Ogba area of Akure, the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019


Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Adetutu Ibrahim, a Point of Sales agent in Akure, Ondo State, have been released by the police, Sahara Reporters has learnt.

Mrs Adebusola known as 'Madam Gold', Mrs Teju, and Mrs Ilori, a former bank worker, were arrested as main suspects following reports by family of the deceased at a police station.

Ibrahim was killed by some gunmen on the August 29, 2019 at the Oke-Ogba area of Akure, the state capital.
It was gathered that the gunmen numbering about three killed the victim at her shop. 

A family source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, confirmed to SaharaReporters that the suspects were freed by the police on Friday.

He said, "Police have released the three of them (suspects), they are no longer in detention.

"We met with Commissioner of Police over it and he said that they can't continue to keep the three of them in custody. 

"He told us that since police commenced their investigation, nothing has linked the suspects to the death of Ibrahim. 

"The agreement is that any time they need the suspects to help in investigation, they must honour such invite." 

When contacted, spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, said he was not aware if the suspects had been released from custody. 

He said, "I am not yet aware if they had been released but I can confirm to you that we are seriously on the case."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Alleged Serial Killer Arrested By Police In Rivers
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arraign 15 Persons Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Experts Decry Pangolin Poaching In Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME After Days On The Run, Police Finally Arrest Man Who Killed Three In-laws In Edo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Joseph Icon, FUOYE Student Killed By Policemen, To Be Buried Today
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Teenager Kidnaps Cousin To Get Money From Uncle
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption $20,000 Bribe: EFCC Arraigns Former Petroleum Ministry Director
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Woman Wins Top Engineering Award In Scotland
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Husband Sues Wife For Photographing Him Without Permission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Alleged Serial Killer Arrested By Police In Rivers
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Economy Deposit Charge Only On Excess Limit, CBN Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Seven Boko Haram Commanders Killed By Army
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Labour Coalition Vows To Frustrate Buhari's Trade Agreement With Morocco
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Fatoyinbo Asks Court To Dismiss Busola Dakolo’s Suit, Demands N50m
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arraign 15 Persons Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Action Against Hunger Supporting Boko Haram, Nigerian Army Claims
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Man Jailed Over N2.4M Birthday Bill
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Experts Decry Pangolin Poaching In Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad