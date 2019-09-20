Saudi Attack: US President, Trump, Announces New Sanctions On Iran

We have just sanctioned the Iranian national bank. These are the highest sanctions ever imposed on a country,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, later clarifying that he was referring to the Iranian central bank.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Friday announced new sanctions on Iran’s central bank, calling the measures the “highest” sanctions ever imposed on a foreign country by the US.

The US President had earlier in week announced what he said would be substantial new sanctions against Iran in response to its involvement in an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

SaharaReporters, New York

