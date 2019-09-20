Seven Boko Haram Commanders Killed By Army

About seven commanders of Boko Haram operating along the Lake Chad region were killed during a combat with troops of the MNJTF and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

In a statement, Col Sagir Musa, said, “We bombarded suspected hideouts of erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP at the Tumbus of Lake Chad region and neutralised many including key commanders.

“Information coming out from the inner circles of the demented and criminal group’s enclave escaping to Sudan and Central African Republic, indicates that at least no fewer than seven of their key commanders have been wasted by the superior forces of the MNJTF.

“The neutralised commanders are said to be Abba Mainok, Bukar Dunokaube, Abu Kololo, Abor Kime (said to be of Arab origin – likely their ISIS trainer), Mann Chari, Dawoud Abdoulaye (from Mali) and Abu Hamza.

“All these were said to be commanders of various Tumbus controlling fighters before they were decisively dealt with by the military bombardment.

“Although these names may not be real and may likely be nicknames or aliases, nonetheless, it is an unprecedented feat to our quest of clearing the remnants of these criminals in the area.

“Consequently, efforts are ongoing to get more information on their true identities.”









