Twitter Deactivates 4000 Accounts Over Fake News

The platform made this known on Friday, saying that the accounts were used as pro-government propaganda channels.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 20, 2019

 

Social media platform, Twitter, has deactivated over 4,000 accounts suspected to be spreading fake news in a bid to change people's opinion.

The platform made this known on Friday, saying that the accounts were used as pro-government propaganda channels.

The deactivated accounts were operated from places like the United Arab Emirates, China, and Spain.

Accounts coming from China seeking to sow discord among protesters in Hong Kong were closed down, as were accounts amplifying a pro-Saudi message coming from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates directed at Qatar and Yemen, Twitter said.

Fake news accounts were also suspended in Spain and Ecuador.

The information released is part of the company’s push to improve understanding of how its platform is used by state actors to manipulate public opinion.

Twitter said they had identified 4,302 accounts based in China “attempting to sow discord about the protest movement in Hong Kong”.

This follows the identification in August of more than 200,000 fake accounts in China engaged in fuelling public discord in Hong Kong.

The announcement follows Facebook’s removal of fake accounts based in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE last month for posting misinformation about regional hotspots including Libya, Sudan and Yemen.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International P&ID Accuses Nigerian Government Of Illegally Detaining Individuals Associated With It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Instagram To Remove Miracle Weight Loss Posts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Put Pressure On Your Politicians To Tackle Climate Change -International Federation of Journalists
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests 15 ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan, Foils Attempt To Flush Phone In Toilet
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
International More Than 11 Million Years Of Healthy Life Lost Due To Childhood Cancer In 2017 -Report
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Internet Fraudster Bags Two Years Jail Term
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Nigerian Woman Wins Top Engineering Award In Scotland
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Husband Sues Wife For Photographing Him Without Permission
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Serial Killer Arrested By Police In Rivers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Experts Decry Pangolin Poaching In Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Chieftain, Toyin Ajinde, Involved In Car Crash Dies After Going Into A Coma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigeria Labour Coalition Vows To Frustrate Buhari's Trade Agreement With Morocco
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Too Late To Save Divided, Hostile, Unequal Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption $20,000 Bribe: EFCC Arraigns Former Petroleum Ministry Director
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Eight Kidnap Victims Rescued In Kaduna By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Action Against Hunger Supporting Boko Haram, Nigerian Army Claims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy Deposit Charge Only On Excess Limit, CBN Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights IPOB Leader Kanu Petitions UN Over Killings Of Biafrans, Detention Of Sowore
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad