25-year-old Man Rapes 14-year-old Girl In Gombe

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 21, 2019

 

Sanusi Usman, a 25-year-old man, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

According to the spokesperson for the police in Gombe State, Mary Malum, the suspect confessed to raping the girl following his arrest.

She said the victim was running an errand when Usman intercepted her, adding that a plastic bucket containing maize belonging to the girl was recovered from the suspect’s apartment.

She said, “The police from the Pantami Division arrested the suspect over the rape of the girl.

“They both reside in Jekadafari quarters, Gombe. The suspect lured her into his flat, held her hostage overnight and sexually assaulted her.

“An investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged.”

Malum added that the command would continue to partner members of the public in fighting crimes in the state.

