Charges Against Sowore, Misuse Of Criminal System To Silence Dissent -Amnesty International

Also, condemning the fresh charges against Sowore, Amnesty International said the charges the activist was facing show an attempt by the Nigerian authorities to deprive him of his human rights.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 21, 2019

Omoyele Sowore

 

Amnesty International has described the fresh charges against Omoyele Sowore by the Nigerian Government as a misuse of the criminal system to silence critics and opposition.

The Nigerian Government had at the expiration of 45 days order to detain Sowore filed seven-count charges bordering on cyberstalking President Muhammadu Buhari, terrorism and felony including money laundering.

The charges had generated reactions from different individuals and rights group in the country, condemning Buhari's administration for not respecting human rights.

The group said, “Amnesty International condemns the bizarre charges pressed on activist, Omoyele Sowore, for expressing his views in media interviews.

“Omoyele Sowore's continued incarceration on application of the Terrorism Act for exercising his right to freedom of expression is a misuse of the criminal system to silence dissent.

"The international rights group call on the Nigerian authorities to respect and protect human rights of all persons without discrimination and ensure that it does not use its laws to justify violations of Omoyele Sowore's human rights.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

