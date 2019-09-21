Don't Let DSS Deceive You Into Undermining The Constitution, Kadaria Tells Buhari



Popular journalist, Kadaria Ahmed, has criticised the actions of President Muhammadu Buhari over charges of felony and terrorism against human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Kadaria, who tagged Buhari in a tweet on Saturday, said, "This is ridiculous. Damages you @MBuhari and our democracy.

"Don't let your security service deceive you into taking decisions that undermine the constitution which confers legitimacy on you.

"The right to protest is critical to democracy which you should strive to deepen. #FreeSowore."

