Climate Change: We’ll Mobilise Nigerian Youths To Plant 25 Million Trees, Says Buhari

“We will mobilise Nigerian youths towards planting 25 million trees to enhance Nigeria’s carbon sink."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2019

President Buhari in his farm

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration will mobilise Nigerian youths to plant 25 million trees to in order to enhance the country’s carbon sink and combat climate change.

Speaking at the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States, on Monday, Buhari said the government will include youth in the climate decision-making process.

He said, “I want to announce that the Government of Nigeria will develop a more robust sectorial action plan and expand the scope of our Sovereign Green Bonds in line with our intended upward review of Nigeria’s NDC’s towards the inclusion of the water and waste sectors by 2020.

“In the water sector, Nigeria will issue a Green Bond for irrigation and construct multi-purpose dams for power, irrigation and water supply.

“We will strengthen solid and liquid waste management systems to attract more private sector investors.

“We will take concrete steps to harness climate innovative ideas by including youths in decision-making processes as part of our over-all climate governance architecture.

“We will mobilise Nigerian youths towards planting 25 million trees to enhance Nigeria’s carbon sink.

“In the energy sector, Nigeria is presently diversifying its energy sources from dependence on gas-powered system to hydro, solar, wind, biomass and nuclear sources.

“Specifically, Nigeria is progressively working to realise 30 per cent energy efficiency and renewable energy mix by 2030. This is envisaged to lead to 179 million tons of carbon dioxide reduction per annum by 2030.

“It is now imperative that we must step-up our collective climate actions in line with the request of the Secretary-General.

“It is in this regard that I wish to reiterate Nigeria’s commitment to its obligation under the Paris Agreement, the aspirations enshrined in our Nationally Determined Contribution and ensure a resilient future that mainstreams climate risks in our decision making.”

SaharaReporters, New York

