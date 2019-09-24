Eedris Abdulkareem, Seun Kuti Want All Charges Against Sowore Dropped

Abdulkareem, whose songs had always spoken against bad governance, argues that every Nigerian was standing trial and that citizens had become victims in the geographical entity called Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2019

Following a ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordering the Department of State Services to release pro-democracy campaigner and Convener of RevolutionNowmovement, Omoyele Sowore, from detention, reactions have continued to trail the development. 

Expressing their thoughts in a chat with SaharaReportersshortly after the ruling, hip-hop artiste, Eedris Abdulkareem, and Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti, both described it as a welcomed development and also called on the government to do more by dropping all charges against Sowore.

In his reaction, Abdulkareem said, “Let the freedom be true freedom and he should be honourably discharged and acquitted of all the charges.”

He added, “All of us as Nigerians are standing trial right now. Today, we are all the victims. Nigeria is in the dock.

“We are Sowore, even the judges too. We need to free Nigeria from this laughable charges.”

Speaking on the matter, Kuti, who expressed disappointment at not being able to attend the court hearing in Abuja, said that Sowore only wants freedom for every man and woman and therefore should not be treated as an enemy of the state.

SaharaReporters, New York

