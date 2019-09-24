Sowore: Ex-NANS President Hails Court Ruling, Describes It As Victory For Democracy

Former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Jude Imagwe, has hailed the judgement by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordering the Department of State Services to immediately release pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, from detention as a victory for democracy.

Imagwe, who spoke to SaharaReporters shortly after the verdict, said that the DSS should respect the decision of the court and release Sowore.

He said, “Today is a victory for freedom of speech and victory to right of association and above all for democracy.

“We are hoping that the DSS will respect that and understand the fact that a court of competent jurisdiction has given a verdict.

“Sowore has explained his ordeal in the hands of the security personnel and we hope that the ruling of the court will be respected.

“Citizens are ripe to know their rights and demand for better living, accountability and responsibility.”