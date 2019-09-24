Sowore: Ex-NANS President Hails Court Ruling, Describes It As Victory For Democracy

“Today is a victory for freedom of speech and victory to right of association and above all for democracy."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2019

 

Former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Jude Imagwe, has hailed the judgement by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordering the Department of State Services to immediately release pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, from detention as a victory for democracy.

Imagwe, who spoke to SaharaReporters shortly after the verdict, said that the DSS should respect the decision of the court and release Sowore.

He said, “Today is a victory for freedom of speech and victory to right of association and above all for democracy.

“We are hoping that the DSS will respect that and understand the fact that a court of competent jurisdiction has given a verdict.

“Sowore has explained his ordeal in the hands of the security personnel and we hope that the ruling of the court will be respected.

“Citizens are ripe to know their rights and demand for better living, accountability and responsibility.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Sowore Vs DSS: Court Strikes Out DSS Motion As Sowore's Bail Hearing Commences
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Of Four Accuses Imo Lawmaker Of Rape, Police Intimidation
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Free Speech Falana To Judge: Order Sowore's Release, I'll Produce Him If You Need Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #FreeSowore: Buhari Regime Running Government Of Impunity, Says Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Don't Let DSS Deceive You Into Undermining The Constitution, Kadaria Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights Deplorable Housing In Nigeria, Grave Breach Of Human Rights –UN Rapporteur
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Pius Adesanmi, Others Set To Receive $144,500 From Boeing
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Another Adamawa Lawmaker Sacked By Tribunal For Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore Vs DSS: Court Strikes Out DSS Motion As Sowore's Bail Hearing Commences
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi: SDP Candidate Vows Not To Leave INEC Headquarters Over Plans To Disqualify Her
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigerian Cleric Who Took In 50 Orphans To Be Honoured For Enduring Persecution In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Sowore: Flood Abuja High Court In Large Numbers, AAC Urges Supporters
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Of Four Accuses Imo Lawmaker Of Rape, Police Intimidation
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Free Speech Falana To Judge: Order Sowore's Release, I'll Produce Him If You Need Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lionel Messi Wins FIFA Player Of The Year
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #FreeSowore: Buhari Regime Running Government Of Impunity, Says Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics IBB: Igbo Should Hold Ideals Of Nigeria's Founding Fathers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Don't Let DSS Deceive You Into Undermining The Constitution, Kadaria Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad