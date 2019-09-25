Action Against Hunger Confirms, Condemns Killing Of Aid Worker By ISWAP Terrorists

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2019

The Action Against Hunger has condemned the execution of its worker by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The terrorist group had executed one of the six aid workers abducted in July.

Condemning the killing, Action Against Hunger said it was extremely concerned that its workers are still held hostage by the terrorist group.

The NGO urged the Nigerian government to ensure that the remaining hostages are released.

"Action Against Hunger condemns in the strongest terms this assassination and urgently calls for the release of the hostages, reminding them that they were present in the north-east of the country only to help the most vulnerable.

Action Against Hunger also requested that the public and journalists respect the dignity of the victim and the privacy of the families by not sharing images or videos that may circulate on the Internet.

SaharaReporters, New York

