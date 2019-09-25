EXCLUSIVE: Met Police Expecting Me Back At Work, Says BBNaija Star, Khafi Kareem

But clarifying those insinuations on Wednesday, she said, “No action has been taken By the Met Police authorities yet.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2019

Big Brother Nigeria star, Khafi Kareem, has said that contrary to widespread belief, she had not been sacked by the Metropolitan Police.

The young lady, who spoke exclusively with SaharaReporters on Wednesday, said that as a matter of fact, the authorities of the Metropolitan Police were expecting her back at her duty post.

Following her participation in the widely followed reality television show and alleged romance with fellow housemate – Gedoni – it was claimed that the Met Police were considering firing Kareem especially for not seeking approval before taking part in the show.

But clarifying those insinuations on Wednesday, she said, “No action has been taken By the Met Police authorities yet.

“In fact, they are waiting for me to come back to work. I will travel back to the United Kingdom soon and we would talk about all these things.”

Before participating in the show, Kareem had said that if she wins the N30m prize money, she would host a travel show in Nigeria and also invest in charitable causes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Killed Bayelsa Butchers Chairman -Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International $9.6bn Judgment: P&ID Case, A Scam, Buhari Tells UN
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Free Speech Police To Arraign Journalist, Agba Jalingo, On Wednesday After 34 Days In Detention
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother Of Four Accuses Imo Lawmaker Of Rape, Police Intimidation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 40-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested Trying To Dupe Indian Businessman
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Police Customs Officials Kill 1, Injured 2 In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: Festus Keyamo Redeployed To Labour Ministry
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights UN Tells President Buhari To Stop Forced Eviction In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Sowore VS DSS: Full Text Of Ruling By Justice Taiwo Taiwo Of The Federal High Court, Abuja, On September 24, 2019
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How I Found Out I Had Been Granted Bail -Sowore
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Free Speech Sowore: How Justice Taiwo Taiwo Nailed DSS’s ‘Coffin’
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Has Killed Action Against Hunger Worker -Ahmad Salkida
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Suspends Mercy Corps Over Suspicious N29 Million Cash Found In Operations Vehicle
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Don't Show 'Nonsense' Boko Haram Mercy -Nigerian Army General
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore: Ex-NANS President Hails Court Ruling, Describes It As Victory For Democracy
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: I Didn't Approve 2023 Presidential Campaign Posters In Circulation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Kiribo: Inside Sleepy Ondo Community That Gave Birth To Sowore
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore: Ozekhome Hails Ruling, Asks Government To Discontinue Case
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad