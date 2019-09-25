ISWAP Has Killed Action Against Hunger Worker -Ahmad Salkida

The Islamic State West Africa Province has executed one of the workers

of Action Against Hunger abducted in July.



Six members of the organization that delivers neutral, impartial, and

independent humanitarian aid to millions of people in Borno and Yobe

states were kidnapped when a convoy of the aid agency was heading to

Damasak in Borno.



One person was killed in the attack while six others were abducted.



Ahmad Salkida, a conflict and terrorism reporter, revealed the killing

of one of the aid workers in a tweet attributing the action to a

breakdown of secret negotiations between the Nigerian government and

the terrorist group.



He tweeted: “ISWAP has executed one of the six aid workers, working

with the Action Against Hunger that were abducted two months ago in

Borno. One of the male aid workers was executed at close range in a

short video clip seen by this reporter.



“The group, in a horrific video of the execution, said it took the

action because 'the government deceived them' following months of what

is now known as secret negotiations between a team of intermediaries

and unnamed officials.



“ISWAP has also threatened to execute the other remaining staff of the

International Non Governmental organization (ACF/AAH).”



SaharaReporters had published a video where one of the abducted

workers, Grace Taku, was appealing to the Federal government,

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the international community

to come to her rescue.



“We don’t where we are. At this moment, we don’t know where we are. I

am the only Christian among them. I am appealing to the Christian

Association of Nigeria to please assist and do something about me,”

she said.



The Nigerian Army recently declared the NGO persona non grata,

alleging that it is aiding the activities of Boko Haram and other

terrorist groups in Nigeria.



The NGO had denied the accusation and expressed its readiness to

support any investigation by the government on its activities in the

country.



“On September 18, Action Against Hunger was ordered by the Nigerian

Army to close its main offices in Borno and Yobe States, northeastern

Nigeria. This decision, given without notice, has put into jeopardy

the vital assistance that Action Against Hunger is providing to

millions of people across Borno and Yobe states.



“Action Against Hunger strongly rejects the accusation of 'aiding and

abetting' a terrorist organization and is working productively with

the Nigerian authorities to try and resolve this situation.



“Action Against Hunger stands ready to support any investigation, and

will work tirelessly with the Nigerian authorities to allay any

concerns they may have about our operations in the region,” the NGO

said.