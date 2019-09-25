JUST IN: Court To Hear Bail Application Of Journalist, Agba Jalingo, On Thursday

The Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, has ordered the remand of Agba Jalingo, Publisher of CrossRiver Watch,in prison as it is set to hear his bail application on Thursday.

Jalingo is facing charges of terrorism, treasonable felony and attempt to topple the Cross River State Government.

Jalingo was arrested after publishing a report exposing how Governor Ben Ayade approved and diverted N500m meant for Cross River Microfinance Bank.

The charges received widespread condemnation after they were leaked to the public.

Justice Simon Amobeda, who presided over the case, said, “The counter affidavit by the prosecution filed in response to the motion for bail by the defendant’s counsel was added to the file on Wednesday morning and has not had time to look at it.”

He also said that he perused the file on Tuesday night and did not see the counter affidavit.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Denis Terhemba, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, claimed the counter affidavit was filed on September 18, 2019 but Jalingo’s counsel, Mr Attah Ochinke, said he was served shortly before the court began sitting.

However, after a brief discussion with the clerk of the court, who whispered a few words to him, Justice Amobeda ruled that Jalingo be remanded at the Afokang Prison Center in Calabar.

He, however, adjourned the case until Thursday, September 26, 2019, for hearing of the bail application.