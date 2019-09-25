Nigerian Army Suspends Mercy Corps Over Suspicious N29 Million Cash Found In Operations Vehicle

"We have banned Mercy Corps from operating in entire Gwoza local government area of Borno State."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2019

Less than a week after blacklisting Action Against Hunger, the Nigerian Army has suspended another non-governmental organisation, Mercy Corps, in Borno State.

Troops of Operations Lafiya Dole, on Tuesday, shut down the activities of Mercy Corps, an NGO that operates in Borno and Yobe states.

The military alleged that it intercepted about N29 million in a vehicle belonging to the NGO.

A source, who confirmed the suspension of Mercy Corps to SaharaReporters said, "We have banned Mercy Corps from operating in entire Gwoza local government area of Borno State."
 

