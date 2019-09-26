Danfo Drivers Star, ‘Mad Melon’ Dies

A member of one of Nigeria’s legendary music groups, Danfo Drivers – Oghenemaro Emeofa popularly known as ‘Mad Melon’, has died.

According to the management of the group in a statement, the artiste died on Wednesday night after a brief illness.

The statement said, “The management of Mad Melon and Mountain Black aka Danfo Drivers, wishes to announce to the general public the passing of Oghenemaro Emeofa aka Mad Melon.

“A true legend has fallen. May God grant his family, group mate (Mountain Black), well-wishers and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.”