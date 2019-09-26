Don’t Cross Into America Illegally, Trump Warns Nigerians, Others

To anyone considering crossing our borders illegally, please hear these words: Do not pay the smugglers. Do not pay the coyotes. Do not put yourself in danger.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2019

President of United State of America, Donald Trump, has warned illegal immigrants from around the world including Nigeria not to attempt crossing into the US without the right documents.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, Trump said, “We have taken very unprecedented action to stop the flow of illegal immigration.

“To anyone considering crossing our borders illegally, please hear these words: Do not pay the smugglers. Do not pay the coyotes. Do not put yourself in danger.

“Do not put your children in danger because if you make it here, you will not be allowed in.

“You will be promptly returned home. You will not be released into our country as long as I am the President of the United States.”

