NAF Destroys Terrorists’ Base, Training Camp In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force has destroyed a major Islamic State of West Africa Province logistics base and training camp at Kusuma, Borno State.

The aircraft detailed by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday attacked the location following intelligence reports that a section of the settlement was serving as a training camp for the terrorists.

Spokesperson for the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed this in a statement, adding that some buildings within the camp were being used to store fuel, arms and ammunition as well as other logistics supplies.

He said, “The airstrike was executed after credible intelligence reports had established that a section of the settlement was serving as a training camp for the terrorists, while some buildings within the camp were being used to store their fuel, arms and ammunition as well as other logistics supplies.

“The pre-attack surveillance showed scores of fighters attempting to flee the location upon hearing the sound of the attack aircraft.

“They were engaged by the attack aircraft in successive passes, neutralising many of them.

“The terrorists’ logistics supply store, which was also hit, was seen engulfed in flames due to the raid.”