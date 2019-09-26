NBC Cautions BBNaija Against ‘Unwholesome Contents’

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2019

 

The National Broadcasting Commission has sanctioned about 45 broadcasting stations and cautioned producers of the reality television programme, Big Brother Naija against broadcasting “unwholesome contents” in the country.

The broadcast stations were sanctioned for allegedly breaching NBC’s code.

Director-General of NBC, Mallam Ishaq Kawu disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja.

He said the contraventions included breaches of the rules on hate speech, abusive, obscene and vulgar lyrics including inflammatory broadcast.

He said, “Thus as many as 45 stations were fined, the second quarter indicates that the trend has continued among certain stations especially in political programmes.

“Therefore 20 stations were fined in the 2nd Quarter, for breaching provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code on hate speech.

“Other breaches were in the area of obscene and vulgar lyrics – a total of 10 stations were fined for infractions related to use of vulgar lyrics and obscene content.

“It is worth mentioning that the programme Big Brother Naija was cautioned against unwholesome content on its broadcast.”

