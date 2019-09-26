Prosecution Closes Case In Danish Citizen's Murder Trial

He testified further that the defendant’s DNA was not found anywhere on the body of his deceased daughter, nor in the kitchen where the bodies of both victims were discovered.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2019

The Lagos State Government has concluded its evidence in the ongoing trial of Danish citizen, Peter Nielsen, who is standing trial before Justice Okikiolu Ighile in Igbosere Division of Lagos High Court.

Neilsen is being prosecuted by the state for allegedly murdering his wife, Zainab, and their three-year-old daughter, Petra.

At the resumed hearing on September 20, 2019, the prosecution led by Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Titilayo Shitta-Bey, concluded their case.

The defendant's team led by Mr Olasupo Shasore (SAN) had taken the last prosecution witness, Dr Idem Somiari, on a train of cross-extermination.

The state’s ninth witness was examined and cross-examined for over three days.

Dr Somiari under cross-extermination by Shasore on Friday stated that the defendant’s DNA was found in the apartment and on the nightie of his deceased wife.

He testified further that the defendant’s DNA was not found anywhere on the body of his deceased daughter, nor in the kitchen where the bodies of both victims were discovered.

The expert however, stated that he found the DNA of an unknown female in the kitchen.

When confronted that the crime scene investigation and forensic DNA analysis was deliberately aimed at gathering evidence and arriving at results showing that the defendant was guilty of the murder, Dr Somiari denied it.

Dr Somiari was also unable to account for the number of people that had access to the crime scene in the period between the discovery of the bodies and the examination of the crime scene by forensic experts. 

The prosecution witness also informed the court that samples for DNA analysis were only taken from three occupants of the apartment; the defendant and the two deceased persons even though six people lived in the apartment at the time of the murder.

The prosecution has now closed its case and the court has adjourned the matter until October 25, 2019 for continuation of trial.

It is expected that the defence would open its case on that day.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
Exclusive Kogi Governorship Poll: Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian, 27, Rapes Co-Worker To Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Lovers Hack NHIS Account, Steal N60 Million, Police Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME How Gunmen Killed Driver, Passengers Including Police Officer On Lokoja-Abuja Road -Eyewitness
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Fulfils Bail Condition, Awaits DSS Compliance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Killed Bayelsa Butchers Chairman -Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
Exclusive Kogi Governorship Poll: Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM I Will Not Leave Your Office, Falana Tells DSS After Failing To Release Sowore
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Osinbajo Vs Timi Frank: Nigeria's Vice President Caught In N90-Billion Controversy
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Lie More Between VP Osinbajo And Lai Mohammed? By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian, 27, Rapes Co-Worker To Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Still Holding Sowore Hours After Fulfilling Bail Condition, Prevents Falana From Seeing Him
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Lovers Hack NHIS Account, Steal N60 Million, Police Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: I Didn't Approve 2023 Presidential Campaign Posters In Circulation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana Democracy Only Acceptable Form Of Governance, Says President Buhari After Failed Coup In Ghana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills Dozen Soldiers In Ambush In Latest Attack
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Celebrity Sade Adu’s Child Completes Transition From Female To Male
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME How Gunmen Killed Driver, Passengers Including Police Officer On Lokoja-Abuja Road -Eyewitness
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad