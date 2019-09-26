Sade Adu’s Child Completes Transition From Female To Male

Thank you for staying by my side these past six months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2019

Child of British-Nigerian singer, Sade Adu, Izaak, has completed the transition from female to male following the success of a phalloplasty (a plastic surgery to construct a penis).

In an emotional message on his Instagram handle on Thursday, Izaak, who is the only child of the soulful singer from her former relationship with reggae music producer, Bob Morgan, expressed gratitude to Adu for sticking by him throughout the process. 

He shared a picture of himself hugging his mom upon his return home after the successful surgery.

Alongside the picture, he wrote. “It’s been a long, hard road but we did it. We are coming home.

“Thank you for staying by my side these past six months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am.

“Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much.”

In 2016, Izaak came out as transgender to coincide with National Coming Out Day.

