Sowore: Don’t Invite Anarchy In Nigeria, AAC Warns Buhari

The refusal of the Nigerian Government in complying with the Federal High Court order on Tuesday directing the immediate release of Sowore on bail by the DSS as an invitation to uprising.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2019

The African Action Congress has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow the country to descend into a state of lawlessness as a result of flagrant disobedience to court order.

National Organising Secretary of the party, Oshiokhue Ikpeminoghena, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.

He condemned the refusal of the Department of State Services to release its National Chairman, Omoyele Sowore.

Ikpeminoghena said the refusal of the Nigerian Government in complying with the Federal High Court order on Tuesday directing the immediate release of Sowore on bail by the DSS as an invitation to uprising.

He said, “We are law abiding citizens but every reasonable Nigerian should let the government know that they are inviting anarchy and we pray that we don't get to that stage.”

He said that the party would call for an emergency meeting and make public its plan towards addressing this issue more critically.

