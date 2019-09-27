Mother Of Murdered 24-Year-Old Model, Seun Ajila, Seeks Justice As Prime Suspect Walks Free

Femi Joseph, the spokesman for the police command in Ondo State, says he is not aware of the release of the prime suspect in the alleged rape and killing of a 24-year-old model, Seun Ajila, from prison custody.



He told SaharaReporters on Friday that the murder case would continue though he was not aware of the suspect's release.



“Truly, I was not aware that the suspect had been released from prison custody. I remembered we charged him to court and he was later remanded judging by the evidence we presented.



“But I got to know now through this information you are giving me that he (Adejumola) has been freed based on the DPP advice in the court document you claimed you are having with you," the police spokesman stated.



Continuing, he said, “Well, if such a person has been released, it doesn’t foreclose our investigations. We will still continue to investigate the case and it would require us digging deep by looking for other ways in arresting those who might have been behind this dastardly act.​



“In our own wisdom and to the best of my knowledge, the suspect still has a case to answer and it would further give us another opportunity to explore other variables.



“Criminal cases can last till any time but when it happens like this, it helps us bring out other challenges in unraveling the mystery that might have been behind such. So, in doing this we would need the assistance of the public to ensure that they give us further information that could lead to the arrest of those who might have perpetrated the crime.”



Joseph's statement came on the heels of Ajila's mother's resignation to fate, asking God to avenge her daughter's death. See Also CRIME 20-year-old Only Child Raped, Stabbed To Death In Akure



Twenty-four-year-old Ajila was reportedly raped to death on October 4, 2018, in her mother's house at Mary Labake street, off Ijoka road in Abusoro area of Akure.



Police's prime suspect, Ebenezer Adejumola, was arrested and later charged to court.



Adejumola, said to be Ajila's estranged boyfriend, was later set free.



Sahara Reporters had exclusively reported how Adejumola was set free based on the advice of the Department of the Public Prosecution (DPP).



Ajayi, who spoke in an interview with Sahara Reporters in Akure, said, "I know the boy has been freed and he is walking on the street but people have been talking to me to leave the case for God to judge.



"It is saddening that the boy came into my compound here and raped my daughter until she died because he knew I was not home on that evil day. I am very sure that he was the person that killed my daughter, and after doing it he picked all his personal belongings out my house and kept them away.



"He is now a free man since he has been released by the DPP because they said he has no case to answer over the death of my daughter. Well, God knows best on this case and I know he would soon vindicate me because this is cheating on me for release that boy."



She added, "And I know people like you and other well-meaning Nigerians who help rise up to this case and get justice for us.



"I also know no mother would allow this type of murder case to be swept under the carpet over the gruesome killing of a child.



"Honestly, I have left everything to God because I cannot fight this case myself as know there is no longer justice in Nigeria."