Tunde Bakare Urges Government To Overhaul Nigeria’s Education System

Right now, because of the lack of jobs, job creation has become a major issue. Our young people are now taking to crime and are benefiting from proceeds of crime and kidnapping.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2019

Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly has urged the Nigerian Government to completely overhaul the education system in the country to produce quality graduates.

Bakare made the call on Friday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeriaat the ongoing Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Annual Goalkeepers meetings in New York, United States.

According to him, the current system has huge implications on the economic development and life outcomes of young people.

He said education should be a priority of every government in order to address such challenges and reverse the ugly trend.

Bakare said, “In the past when you are coming out from the university, there are regular jobs, car loan and other facilities that will keep you in the country.

“Right now, because of the lack of jobs, job creation has become a major issue. Our young people are now taking to crime and are benefiting from proceeds of crime and kidnapping.

“But with the right policy in place, we can inject new ideas that will create jobs for our people.

“I trust God that the right leadership will come. I call them a new breed without greed that will consider others and begin to create opportunities for us within our countries.

“About 50 per cent of our youth are not employed and 25 per cent of them are not employable.

“So, there is something fundamentally wrong with our education system that is producing semi-illiterates.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
Exclusive Kogi Governorship Poll: Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje In Fresh Plot To Dethrone Emir Sanusi, Claims Renaissance Coalition
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Osinbajo Vs Timi Frank: Nigeria's Vice President Caught In N90-Billion Controversy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#FreeSowore - AGF Malami Couldn't Defend Buhari's Coup And Call For Protest In 2011
ACTIVISM Sowore: Attorney-General Of The Federation, Malami, Keeps Silent When Asked Why Buhari Called For Revolution In 2011
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Reject Buhari's Livestock Policy, Waterways Bill, Say They Will Escalate Violent Clashes
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM I Will Not Leave Your Office, Falana Tells DSS After Failing To Release Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Tackles DSS Over Claim Of Not Receiving Court Order On Sowore's Bail, Provides Evidence
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International Don’t Cross Into America Illegally, Trump Warns Nigerians, Others
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Celebrity Sade Adu’s Child Completes Transition From Female To Male
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
Exclusive Kogi Governorship Poll: Governor Yahaya Bello Accused Of Bribing Opposition Candidates With Millions Of Naira
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Government Reveals Identities Of 11 Young Men Killed, Buried By Kidnappers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Lie More Between VP Osinbajo And Lai Mohammed? By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje In Fresh Plot To Dethrone Emir Sanusi, Claims Renaissance Coalition
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Vs P&ID: You Have 60 Days To Pay Firm $200 Million, UK Court Tells President Buhari Regime
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Celebrity Danfo Drivers Star, ‘Mad Melon’ Dies
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International $9.6bn Judgment: UK Court Grants Conditional Stay Of Execution
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Osinbajo Vs Timi Frank: Nigeria's Vice President Caught In N90-Billion Controversy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigeria: Landmine Explosion Kills 7 Travellers In North-East
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad