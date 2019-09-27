Tunde Bakare Urges Government To Overhaul Nigeria’s Education System

Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly has urged the Nigerian Government to completely overhaul the education system in the country to produce quality graduates.

Bakare made the call on Friday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeriaat the ongoing Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Annual Goalkeepers meetings in New York, United States.

According to him, the current system has huge implications on the economic development and life outcomes of young people.

He said education should be a priority of every government in order to address such challenges and reverse the ugly trend.

Bakare said, “In the past when you are coming out from the university, there are regular jobs, car loan and other facilities that will keep you in the country.

“Right now, because of the lack of jobs, job creation has become a major issue. Our young people are now taking to crime and are benefiting from proceeds of crime and kidnapping.

“But with the right policy in place, we can inject new ideas that will create jobs for our people.

“I trust God that the right leadership will come. I call them a new breed without greed that will consider others and begin to create opportunities for us within our countries.

“About 50 per cent of our youth are not employed and 25 per cent of them are not employable.

“So, there is something fundamentally wrong with our education system that is producing semi-illiterates.”