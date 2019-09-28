For Buhari’s Sake, Many Projects Go To Daura

President Buhari in Daura

Many projects have been completed with several still ongoing. Some are

still being planned as sites have been allocated for them.



Some of the projects include rehabilitation or expansion of existing

ones, re-activation and completion of those abandoned as well as new

ones.



Daily Trust reports that heavy-duty machines and construction sites

can be seen at different locations executing different projects,

including road construction, drainages, schools, water projects, etc,

depicting an apparent testimony of benefiting from the administration

of President Muhammadu Buhari.



During a visit to the town, our correspondent discovered that there is

hardly any federal ministry that is not executing a project in the

town.



Power, Housing, Works, Transport, Health, Education and other

ministries have projects that are classified as Special Projects Unit

(SPU) as displayed in various locations in the town.



Aside from the federal projects massively being carried out across the

town and neighbouring villages, friends, and associates of the

president have undertaken some projects that are adding value to the

people’s lives.



There is an ongoing massive construction of township roads and

drainages totaling about 40km across the city. Four contractors are

executing the projects. A ring road of 80-90km is about to commence.

During the first tenure of the Buhari administration, 21km of

drainages and waterways were constructed.



The building of schools for people with special needs has begun at the

cost of N500m. The Federal Polytechnic, Daura is expected to take off

in January 2020 at its temporary site. 100 hectares of land has been

provided for the permanent site.



The proposed Federal University of Transportation has been alloted

6,000 hectares and the project is to commence any moment from now.



Already completed and being put to use is the multi-million naira

Nigerian Air Force referral hospital equipped with state-of-the-art

equipment. The Air Force has set up a response air wing just as the

Nigerian Army has established a base in the town.



Others are the upgrade and expansion of the town’s mini stadium at the

cost of N259m and the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) N84m

centre that just graduated its first set of 100 students trained in

various trades and skills.



There is also a skills acquisition centre that has been completed but

is yet to be commissioned under the Sustainable Development Goals

(SDGs) programme along Zango road.



The first lady, Aisha Buhari, is also supporting her husband’s town to

develop. She has built a 50-bed maternity center at the town’s general

hospital, besides setting up empowerment programs for women and the

less privileged.



But some residents expressed somewhat different opinions.



Buhari Mohammed said: “The poverty level among residents is alarming

and must be looked at holistically. Yes, we have got hospitals and

other things coming up like schools but people should understand that

it is not meant only for Daura people, especially appointments into

them. “We may get an upper hand when lower cadre jobs are open for

grabs but the few that will get the jobs cannot remove the town from

the depth of poverty.”



Another resident, Abdullahi Abdulkadir, said, “My worst fear is the

rate of crime that may engulf our town after the youths are out of the

smuggling business. They will end up attacking us with crimes, my take

is for government to please as a matter of urgency get them something

else to engage them before they fall on us.”