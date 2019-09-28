Education Ministry, NFF, 48 Others Fail To Honour FoI Request –Report

FOI

A new report has revealed Federal ministries and agencies that have failed to comply with the Freedom of Information Act in the year 2019.

The report accumulated by the FOI Vault, ranked all agencies and security institutions on their responsiveness to FoI request and compliance with the act by government agencies and parastatals.

The 2019 ranking was co-organised by six civil society organisations, the Public Private Development Centre, BugdIT, Connected Development, Right to Know, Basic Right Watch, and Media Rights Watch.

Nkem Ilo, who gave an overview of the FoI ranking, said the parameters for the ranking were proactive disclosure, responsiveness in the request for information, level of disclosure, FoI training, and timeliness.

Other parameters used include the establishment of FoI desk in MDAs, publication, and submission of annual FoI compliance report to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

She noted that the process is focused on promoting accountability and transparency by encouraging timely access to information.

The Federal Fire Service tops the compliance ranking by security institution followed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Police Service Commission, Military Pension Board, and Nigerian Prison Service in the top five positions.

Seven other security institutions flagrantly disregarded the FoI Act and refused to comply with the laid down instruction.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission leads the ranking of 191 public institutions in the country followed by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, National Broadcasting Commission, National Population Commission of Nigeria, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Federal Civil Service Commission, Federal Ministry of Communication and Technology, and the Nigeria Football Federation all failed to comply with the provisions of the FoI Act.



