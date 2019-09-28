Fowler Dragged To Court For Continuing As FIRS Boss Despite End Of Tenure

In the case with suit number FHC/KN/CS/141/2019 presided over by Justice Lewis Allagoa, the plaintiff sought to know whether the continued stay of Fowler in office “was not illegal” having regard to the combined provisions of sections of the FIRS (Establishment) Act, 2007.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2019

 

Babatunde Fowler has been summoned by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano for overstaying his tenure as Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Mr Stanley Okwara had dragged the FIRS boss to court as well as the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to explain why Fowler was yet to step down as well as asking that he return all salaries received within his extended period.

In the case with suit number FHC/KN/CS/141/2019 presided over by Justice Lewis Allagoa, the plaintiff sought to know whether the continued stay of Fowler in office “was not illegal” having regard to the combined provisions of sections of the FIRS (Establishment) Act, 2007.

The presiding judge of the High Court after hearing a plaintiff’s counsel on September 23, 2019, ordered that the defendant should be served in Abuja and file their defence within five days.

In the originating summon, the two defendants were given 30 days to explain why Fowler, who was appointed on August 20, 2015, has not ceased to hold office as Chairman of the FIRS after that date in accordance with the “decision of the Supreme Court and having regard to the combined provisions of Sections 3(2) (a), Section 4(a) and Section 11 (a)” of the agency.

The plaintiff sought other reliefs including, “A declaration that the first defendant has ceased to hold office as Chairman of the FIRS after August 20, 2019 and that his continued stay in office is illegal.

“An order barring the first defendant from further holding himself out as, laying claim to or exercising the powers and functions of the Executive Chairman of the FIRS unless he is re-appointed by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“An order directing the first defendant to return forthwith to the Treasury Single Account of the Federation all the salaries, emoluments and such other kindred monetary benefits he has been drawing on the purse of the FIRS and file an affidavit of compliance within 14 days after the delivery of judgment in this suit.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Breaking: Lagos State Releases Details Of Reduced Land Use Charge
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Taxes FG's VAIDS Has Raised The Country's Tax Database From 14 To 19 Million, Says FIRS Boss
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy Buhari Queries Fowler Over Suspected Non-remittance Of Tax By FIRS
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Taxes Association Kicks Against Proposed Introduction of Land Use Charge In Ondo State
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Taxes FIRS Rakes In N13bn From Billionaire Tax Debtors
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy Tunde Fowler Replies To Buhari's Query, Explains Why FIRS Didn't Meet Revenue Target
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Sacks Nigeria Securities Tribunal Chairman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
The Pulpit and the People, #pulpitNpeople - Rev. Oset & Pst. Busola
Christianity Real Reason I Stopped Being Fatoyinbo’s Spiritual Father –Ilorin pastor
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha Buhari, Missing In Presidential Villa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI Most Wanted 'Yahoo Boys': Court Remands FBI Suspect, Joseph Oyediran, In Prison Custody
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje In Fresh Plot To Dethrone Emir Sanusi, Claims Renaissance Coalition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics For Buhari’s Sake, Many Projects Go To Daura
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Saudi Arabia Offers Visas To 49 Countries To Boost Tourism
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Husband Kills Wife In Ondo Over Disagreement
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Bizarre Confession: Our Target Was To Kill 20 People, Says Benue Kidnap Kingpin
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria 300 Children: They're Drug Addicts, Violent, Claim Parents Of Children Chained In Kaduna
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Impeachment: Bayelsa Lawmakers Desert Assembly
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad