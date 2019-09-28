Hundreds Flee Homes As Terrorists Attack Community In Borno

According to the source, the terrorists shoot sporadically upon arriving the community, prompting the villagers to run for their lives.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2019

 

Hundreds of residents have fled their homes following an attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Friday night, a security source said.

The incident occurred at about 7:50pm in Balle Shuwari Village, about eight kilometers away from Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri, the state capital. 

According to the source, the terrorists shoot sporadically upon arriving the community, prompting the villagers to run for their lives.

The source added that General Commanding Officer 7 Division of the Nigeria Army along with armed troops were seen heading towards the area.

However, it could not be confirmed if any death occurred during the attack. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Senate Calls For Sack Of Security Chiefs Over Killings
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Suicide Bomber Injures 2 Policemen In Maiduguri
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Terrorism 2,000 People Displaced By Gwoska Attack
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME IGP Ibrahim Orders Deputy IG To Relocate To Plateau After Herdsmen Attacks
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Terrorism As Kidnappers Return: Travellers Dread Abuja-Kaduna Expressway
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Army Releases 155 Ex-B/Haram Fighters To Borno, Yobe Govts
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

The Pulpit and the People, #pulpitNpeople - Rev. Oset & Pst. Busola
Christianity Real Reason I Stopped Being Fatoyinbo’s Spiritual Father –Ilorin pastor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Bizarre Confession: Our Target Was To Kill 20 People, Says Benue Kidnap Kingpin
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Saudi Arabia Offers Visas To 49 Countries To Boost Tourism
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Adamawa Doctor Banned From Practicing Again For Cutting Off Patient’s Kidneys
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI Most Wanted 'Yahoo Boys': Court Remands FBI Suspect, Joseph Oyediran, In Prison Custody
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Husband Kills Wife In Ondo Over Disagreement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM New York Resident Writes Gbajabiamila, Fayemi, El-Rufai Over Sowore’s Detention
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje In Fresh Plot To Dethrone Emir Sanusi, Claims Renaissance Coalition
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion You Can Accuse Osinbajo Of Anything But Corruption By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Military Attack On Iran An Option, Says Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM 50 Civil Society Organisations Approach UN, AU Over Sowore’s Continued Detention
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Celebrity Sade Adu’s Child Completes Transition From Female To Male
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad