Hundreds Flee Homes As Terrorists Attack Community In Borno

Hundreds of residents have fled their homes following an attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Friday night, a security source said.

The incident occurred at about 7:50pm in Balle Shuwari Village, about eight kilometers away from Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to the source, the terrorists shoot sporadically upon arriving the community, prompting the villagers to run for their lives.

The source added that General Commanding Officer 7 Division of the Nigeria Army along with armed troops were seen heading towards the area.

However, it could not be confirmed if any death occurred during the attack.