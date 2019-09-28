Immigration Apprehends Two Niger Republic Nationals With Pistol, Others In Katsina

The Nigeria Immigration Service has apprehended two Nigeriens with pistol, computers and phone at the Kongolam Border in Katsina State.

The service in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Sunday James, said that the suspects were intercepted by its border operatives.

One of the suspects however, died in a gun battle with the immigration personnel, while the other suspect was said to have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

James said that the arrest came few days after the visit of the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, and his Nigeria Custom Service counterpart, Col Hammeed Ali (retd), to assess the level of cooperation among security agencies at the border

According to him, the duo enjoined security personnel to keep the border posts tight and ensure that any sort of criminality was not allowed.

He said, “After due interrogation and profiling, the surviving criminal has been handed over to the police for further necessary action.”