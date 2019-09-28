Immigration Apprehends Two Niger Republic Nationals With Pistol, Others In Katsina

One of the suspects however, died in a gun battle with the immigration personnel, while the other suspect was said to have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2019

 

The Nigeria Immigration Service has apprehended two Nigeriens with pistol, computers and phone at the Kongolam Border in Katsina State.

The service in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Sunday James, said that the suspects were intercepted by its border operatives.

One of the suspects however, died in a gun battle with the immigration personnel, while the other suspect was said to have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

James said that the arrest came few days after the visit of the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, and his Nigeria Custom Service counterpart, Col Hammeed Ali (retd), to assess the level of cooperation among security agencies at the border

According to him, the duo enjoined security personnel to keep the border posts tight and ensure that any sort of criminality was not allowed.

He said, “After due interrogation and profiling, the surviving criminal has been handed over to the police for further necessary action.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME FBI Most Wanted 'Yahoo Boys': Court Remands FBI Suspect, Joseph Oyediran, In Prison Custody
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Bizarre Confession: Our Target Was To Kill 20 People, Says Benue Kidnap Kingpin
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha Buhari, Missing In Presidential Villa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Saudi Arabia Offers Visas To 49 Countries To Boost Tourism
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Husband Kills Wife In Ondo Over Disagreement
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria 300 Children: They're Drug Addicts, Violent, Claim Parents Of Children Chained In Kaduna
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

The Pulpit and the People, #pulpitNpeople - Rev. Oset & Pst. Busola
Christianity Real Reason I Stopped Being Fatoyinbo’s Spiritual Father –Ilorin pastor
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Sacks Nigeria Securities Tribunal Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI Most Wanted 'Yahoo Boys': Court Remands FBI Suspect, Joseph Oyediran, In Prison Custody
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Bizarre Confession: Our Target Was To Kill 20 People, Says Benue Kidnap Kingpin
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha Buhari, Missing In Presidential Villa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Saudi Arabia Offers Visas To 49 Countries To Boost Tourism
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Husband Kills Wife In Ondo Over Disagreement
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Adamawa Doctor Banned From Practicing Again For Cutting Off Patient’s Kidneys
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ganduje In Fresh Plot To Dethrone Emir Sanusi, Claims Renaissance Coalition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM New York Resident Writes Gbajabiamila, Fayemi, El-Rufai Over Sowore’s Detention
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion You Can Accuse Osinbajo Of Anything But Corruption By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics For Buhari’s Sake, Many Projects Go To Daura
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad