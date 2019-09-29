BREAKING: Buhari’s Government Arrests Another Journalist, Chido Onumah

Onumah was arrested by personnel of the Department of State Services at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2019

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has arrested another journalist and critic of the regime, Chido Onumah.

His arrest was confirmed to SaharaReporters by a lawyer, Mbaseki Martins-Obono, who said the government was doing everything to shrink civic space.

The lawyer said, “Chido Onumah has just been arrested by the DSS at Abuja International Airport. 

"It is not clear what the offense is but it may not be unconnected with his book, 'We Are All Biafrians'. 

"The government is doing everything to shrink civic space but we will not let them.

“I was called by the person who was supposed to pick him up at the airport.” 

Onumah’s latest book was published in December 2018.

Onumah is a Nigerian/Canadian journalist, author, blogger and rights activist.

SaharaReporters, New York

