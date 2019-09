The Department of States Services has just released Chido Onumah.

A source close to Onumah confirmed this, saying; "DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, just confirmed to me now and I spoke to Chido also."

Onumah was arrested by the DSS at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, upon arriving the country from a trip abroad.



More Details later...