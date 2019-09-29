DSS Bars Lawyer, Relatives From Seeing Arrested Journalist, Onumah

Onumah was taken to the DSS headquarters in Abuja after he was picked on his return to Nigeria from Spain where he completed a doctorate degree in Communication Studies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2019

Chido Onumah SaharaReporters Media

 

The Department of State Services has denied Chido Onumah from seeing his lawyer after he was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

SaharaReporters had earlier confirmed and reported that Onumah, a journalist and rights activist, was arrested by the security agency in Abuja on Sunday. 

A lawyer, Mbaseki Martins-Obono, who was among those that went to see journalist, said the security agency barred them from seeing him.

He said, "I just left the headquarters of DSS office, they refused to let us see him. 

"They asked us to come back tomorrow."

The DSS is yet to give any official statement on why the journalist was arrested.

Onumah joins a growing list of government critics being arrested and detained.
 

