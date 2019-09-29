Europe, Nigeria-based Groups Adopt Sowore As Prisoner Of Conscience

"He has over the years broken borders and swept a new wave of renaissance across Africa and in particular, Nigeria."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2019

Omoyele Sowore SaharaReporters Media

 

International civil rights groups in collaboration with their Nigerian counterparts have adopted detained pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, as a prisoner of conscience.

The adoption, which was made over the weekend, saw several international and local rights groups coming together to stand against what they describe as the persecution of Sowore.

According to the group, from all indications, Sowore was being held "for his strong political views which appear to be against the interest of those in power".

In a statement signed by Olanrewaju Suraju, Simon Taylor, Nicholas Hildyard and Antonio Tricarico, the groups said, "We have followed with keen interest the arrest and prosecution of Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters.

"He was detained for 45 days on obvious charges for which the state has yet to provide credible evidential basis.

"With this adoption, the floodgates of international campaign has been opened for a vigorous lobby for the immediate release of Sowore. 

"It will involve engagement of regional and international organisations and working within the United Nations and the European Union system.

"Sowore is now an imprisoned person with a global status.

"He has over the years broken borders and swept a new wave of renaissance across Africa and in particular, Nigeria. 

"His case is that of outright persecution with the government insisting on a ring of capital offence around his neck."

The groups said that framing charges of treasonable felony against a single person, who is a journalist without any collaborators, suggests that some powerful politicians wish to see Sowore perpetually locked up.

SaharaReporters, New York

