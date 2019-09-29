Ex-NBA Boss Urges Legal Practitioners To Protest Disrespect By Executive

Ogunlana also faulted the Presidency and executive arm of government for failing to comply with the court order and planning to re-arraign Sowore before another judge.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2019

Adesina Ogunlana

 

Immediate-past Chairman of the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Adesina Ogunlana, has condemned the flagrant disregard of a court order by the Department of State Services by refusing to release pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, from detention.

Ogunlana also faulted the Presidency and executive arm of government for failing to comply with the court order and planning to re-arraign Sowore before another judge.

Ogunlana, who is the Convener of Citizens' Rally against Oppression, urged all legal practitioners in the country to protest recent actions aimed at belittling the profession.

He also called on the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association to lead the action in resisting the move against the constitution.

He said, “There is a need to reposition the Nigerian Bar Association as a social force against impunity.

“Lawyers must arise through their branches of the Nigerian Bar Association to pass resolutions at their October 2019 monthly branch meetings to organise series of civic actions to protest the rape of the independence of the judiciary as witnessed in the last one week.

“The Paul Usoro-led national leadership must spring into action on this latest attack on the judiciary by issuing a strong worded statement against the attack and also take a decisive resolution up to declaration of mass protests, judiciary strike and court boycott until sanity is restored.”

The DSS plans to secretly arraign Sowore before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on a fresh seven-count charge on Monday after refusing to honour last Tuesday’s order of Federal High Court, Abuja, directing Sowore to be released.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Sowore: You Can’t Intimidate The Judiciary, Lagos Lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, Tells Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive Buhari’s Regime Mounts Pressure On Acting Chief Judge Of Federal High Court To Assign Sowore's Case File
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech Rise Up Against Assault On Judiciary, Deji Adeyanju Tells CJN, Nigerians
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime To Arraign Sowore On Monday
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Taxes Fowler Dragged To Court For Continuing As FIRS Boss Despite End Of Tenure
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Sacks Nigeria Securities Tribunal Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Sowore: You Can’t Intimidate The Judiciary, Lagos Lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, Tells Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Buhari Regime Blocks Over 2 Million Mobile Lines
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM DSS Planning To Secretly Arraign Sowore Next Week On Fresh Charges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Father Who Chained Daughter, Son For 2 Years Dies In NAPTIP Custody
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha Buhari, Missing In Presidential Villa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Zamfara Qur’an Desecration: Governor Matawalle Suspends Teachers, Shuts Down School
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive Buhari’s Regime Mounts Pressure On Acting Chief Judge Of Federal High Court To Assign Sowore's Case File
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Travel Border Closure Was Never Intended To End In 28 Days, Says Customs Boss
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
The Pulpit and the People, #pulpitNpeople - Rev. Oset & Pst. Busola
Christianity Real Reason I Stopped Being Fatoyinbo’s Spiritual Father –Ilorin pastor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad