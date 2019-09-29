Insecurity: Catholics Call For Restructuring Of Nigeria

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN) has called for the

restructuring of Nigeria to deal with insecurity in the country.



The council said it was the option if the present structure of the

nation had proved too difficult for agencies to handle.



The National President of CLCN, Thomas Adekoya, while addressing the

council at its 142 National Executive meeting in Kaduna, said

insecurity had bastardized the image of Nigeria before local and

international communities.



Adekoya called on the government to “as a matter of urgency, initiate

moves for the restructuring of the country and saddle the federating

units, which we suggest should be the six geopolitical zones, to

secure themselves".



The Laity President said, “It is saddening that our country, Nigeria,

has continued to be in the eyes of local and international communities

for the wrong reasons. For the past three months, or since we gave the

last state of the nation address, no single day has passed without

news of one gruesome killing or the other; one case of kidnapping or

the other, raping of minors by matured men, including those who

descend as low as raping their own innocent daughters.



“From the foregoing it is clear that insecurity has continued to

dominate our national discourse. However, our greatest worry is why

the Catholic Church should be at the receiving end of some of the most

bizarre of these killings.



“If we hold dear that the protection of lives and property; and the

welfare of citizens is the greatest responsibility of any government

towards its citizens then our present-day government has fallen far

short of the expectation of Nigerians, no matter any other

achievements it may credit itself with. One dare asks at this point:

For how long shall Nigerians continue in this Hobbesian state of

nature?” Adekoya noted.



The Catholic Bishop of Kaduna Archdiocese, Most Reverend Mathew

Man’oso Ndagoso, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do more

in the area of providing security for the citizenry.



Bishop Ndagoso who fielded questions from journalists shortly before

the commencement of the meeting advised that since the general

election was over, President Buhari must ensure proper national

integration of the country.



The clergyman noted that Nigerians had been so divided following the

election of President Buhari during the last election.



He said, “Anybody who cares for this country must be concerned about

what is happening today regarding the insecurity.



“What is happening in the North-East which has crept into the

North-West, South-East and South-West is becoming alarming,” he noted.