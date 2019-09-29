Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case

The lawmakers stated that Justice Ojukwu should not preside over the case as the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the Department of State Services had refused to abide by the order of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of coordinate jurisdiction, asking Sowore to be released on bail.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2019

Omoyele Sowore SaharaReporters Media

 

The Lekki Forum of the Nigerian Bar Association has called on Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to recuse herself from presiding over the case brought against pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, by the Nigerian Government.

Justice Taiwo had last Tuesday asked the DSS to release Sowore on bail after the expiration of the 45 days detention order given to the security agency.

The NBA chapter in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Lekki Forum, Yakubu Eleto, posited that Justice Ojukwu must reject taking the case to save the judiciary from “executive recklessness” and flagrant disregard of court order.

The statement reads, “The Lekki Forum is of the view that such a judicial stance is urgently needed as part of the struggle for rule of law as our courts come under heavy onslaught of executive recklessness.

“The NBA emphasised the need for such judicial courage to reclaim the independence of the judiciary.”

The lawyers called on the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Body of Benchers, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria and the civil society to take decision on the next steps in the struggle for rule of law.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

