DSS Arrested, Detained Me For Wearing 'We Are All Biafrans' T-shirt -Chido Onumah

Onumah, who was arrested by DSS operatives at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport in Abuja, was detained for hours.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019

 

Chido Onumah, a Nigerian journalist and rights activist arrested and
detained by the Department of State Services on Sunday evening, says
he was arrested for wearing a T-shirt with the inscription: ‘We Are
All Biafrans'.

Onumah, who was arrested by DSS operatives at the Nnamdi Azikwe
Airport in Abuja, was detained for hours.

He was arrested upon arriving in the country from a trip abroad, at 5
pm on Sunday and released about five hours later.

The DSS denied Onumah from seeing his lawyer or any member of his family.

Speaking late on Sunday after his release, Onumah said he was told
that his arrest was because he wore a shirt with the inscription: ‘We
Are All Biafrans'.

“I was arrested for wearing the T-shirt because the SSS said it is
capable of causing disaffection in the country.

“They said some people had issues and had contacted them (SSS) whether
I was a part of a group that was planning against the country,” he
said.

'We Are All Biafrans', is the title of Onumah’s latest book, published
in December 2018, where he wrote about Nigeria, focusing on the need
to restructure Nigeria in order to be able to build a united country.

The author has no known links with any of the Biafran groups and has
opposed the breakup of Nigeria, calling instead for a restructured
country where power is devolved to its constituent parts.

The DSS has yet to make an official statement on the arrest of the
journalist and there are no indications it plans to file charges
against him.
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime To Arraign Sowore On Monday
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Government Arrests Another Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hours After Arrest, DSS Releases Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech DSS Bars Lawyer, Relatives From Seeing Arrested Journalist, Onumah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Buhari’s Government To Punish Justice Taiwo For Granting Sowore Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Lawmakers Urge Justice Ojukwu To Recuse Self From Sowore’s Case
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Taxes Fowler Dragged To Court For Continuing As FIRS Boss Despite End Of Tenure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Nigerians In Diaspora Petition World Bank To Stop Another $2.5-Billion Loan To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime To Arraign Sowore On Monday
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Father Who Chained Daughter, Son For 2 Years Dies In NAPTIP Custody
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari’s Government Arrests Another Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Zamfara Qur’an Desecration: Governor Matawalle Suspends Teachers, Shuts Down School
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hours After Arrest, DSS Releases Journalist, Chido Onumah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal DSS Cannot Complain The Handling Of Sowore's Case By Justice Taiwo, Says Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Insecurity: Catholics Call For Restructuring Of Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech DSS Bars Lawyer, Relatives From Seeing Arrested Journalist, Onumah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad