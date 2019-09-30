EXCLUSIVE: I’ll Overcome Despite Treatment By DSS –Mandate

Olawale Bakare popularly called Mandate has said that he will continue to remain resolute despite being manhandled by operatives of the Department of State Services.

Mandate, who is a 21-year-old student, was arrested on August 5, 2019 for participating in #RevolutionNow protest in Osogbo, Osun State, against bad governance in Nigeria.

Mandate said, “It has been horrible and I have been treated badly but I am strong and I know that I will overcome in the end.

“I want my family to know that I am alright. I have not been allowed access to anyone but I think about them and I want to let them know that I am fighting for the soul of Nigeria and for my future.”