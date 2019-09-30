How DSS Sneaked Sowore Into Courtroom Today Amidst Cheers From Supporters

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2019


Operatiives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday sneaked the co-conveners of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare (Mandate), in the federal high court through the back door.

While anxious journalists were waiting for the arrival of the activists in front of the court, the operatives sneaked him in through the back  door of the court

Th journalists proceeded to the lobby of the fourth floor of the court, the venue of the case. 

The activists, escorted by DSS operatives, emerged from the elevator amidst cheers from their supporters. 

Upon his arrival at the lobby, Sowore shouted, "Revolution now!"

SaharaReporters, New York

