Jalingo Writes From Prison, Says He's Prepared For 'Those Who Want Me Out Of Circulation'

Thirty-eight days after being held in detention by the Nigerian

police, Agba Jalingo has written to his supporters, expressing his

readiness to withstand and face charges against him.



Jalingo, the publisher of Cross River Watch, an online newspaper, was

arrested for publishing an article exposing how Governor Ben Ayade

allegedly approved and diverted N500 million meant for Cross River

Micro-finance Bank.



Ayade was arrested in Lagos and driven to Calabar, where he is being

held and tried for charges of treason, terrorism, disturbance of

public peace and cultism.



Jalingo, in a letter to his supporters, said he remained high in

spirit and would not “betray the noble values, which I have imbibed

for over two decades".



FULL TEXT OF LETTER



Prison Notes



I am moved to send you a note from the confines of my loneliness. By

cosmic grace, the authorities of Afokang prison in Calabar where I am

confined provided a television in an open hall for all of us who our

deeds and/or misdeeds have confluenced. So I have the rare privilege

of seeing how people of goodwill out there are agitating for my

release from incarceration which I have endured now for forty days. My

most profound appreciation to all of you who have remained steadfast

in your agitation. For it is a natural instinct to so do even where

dictatorship is hellbent. Nevertheless, I wish to share my abiding

thoughts with you all. Namely:



1. That I am in very high spirit and in good health, at least for now;

and mentally prepared for the wilderness that those who want me out of

circulation have determined.



2. That for no reason whatsoever will I betray the noble values, which

I have imbibed for over two decades.



3. That even with the tortuous and heavy burden I am being made to

carry, for committing no offence, there is no bitterness in my heart

against anyone, including those who have put me in jail. For if you

allow myself to fall into bitterness, I am no better than my jailers.



4. That by the grace of God, I have gained serenity over the years and

I am carrying this cross with equanimity because I am sure of my

enduring values. I am aware that regardless of what may be taken away

from me or what I may have been taken away from, including my freedom,

my dear wife and my work, the real value in this life is buried within

me, even in jail; and whether I experience transition, ill-health or

any other problem of any nature, which the human being is capable of

experiencing, I will remain steadfast and hold on to the will of the

cosmic.



5. That my earnest prayer is not that my tribulations may cease,

neither do I desire that they may be more smooth or more wide, but

that some sweet fruit of good instruction may issue forth from the

sharp thorns of my suffering, that I may suffer more patiently and be

better able to offer up my suffering and adversity to the service of

our people.



Bear in mind that, in every traction and custom in Africa, when the

cosmic forces are agreed on the kingship of a man, the chiefs in

council take such a man into isolation. He is made to undergo the

age-long rituals in solitude and separated from the things he loves

most. All these are to prepare the king and make him worthy of the

throne. The timing is usually according to the tradition of the tribes

and the enormity of the throne. But in the end, having gone through

the solitude and isolation and enduring the rituals, he comes out in

shining armour to wear the crown and sit on the throne.





Even the Holy Bible says in the book of Ecclesiastes chapter 4:14

that: 'For he comes out of prison to reign, though he was born poor in

his kingdom'.



With this firm assurance in my heart, I only pray God to grant me the

grace to be faithful in action and not anxious about success. To do

God's will and lose myself when engaged in this duty. That God may

give my weak efforts such fruits as HE sees fit and grants me the

grace and strength yo overcome this adversity.



One final assurance that I give to my people of Cross River, in

particular, is that "WE WILL OVERCOME THAT DICTATOR IN PEREGRINO

HOUSE".



Dictatorship has never defeated goodwill and a determined people. Even

if I end up not standing with you in the summit, remain strong and be

rest assured that the arc of life is on our side and we will win.



When this wind has finish blowing yonder, and it shall soon; we will

look back and be glad we stuck our necks on the guillotine and history

will only be fair to us, our people shall be free, the will of God

would have been done and God's name will be glorified.



Remain faithful in prayers and accept my greetings and peace profound.



Yours sincerely,



Citizen Agba Jalingo.



